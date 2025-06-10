Idaho's '100 Deadliest Days' begin with three fatal crashes in one week

BOISE, Idaho — Three people have died in separate crashes across Ada and Canyon counties since the beginning of June, according to the Boise Police Department. The fatal crashes occurred on June 3 in Eagle, June 5 in Boise, and June 7 in Caldwell.

All of the crashes have taken place during what local police call the "100 Deadliest Days" — the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day when traffic fatalities increase across the state.

"This is a tragic start to what is historically the most dangerous time of year on our roads," said Boise Police Sgt. Matt Konvalinka. "Every life lost is one too many, and each of these crashes underscores why summer traffic safety is so important."

In Boise alone, 48 crashes were reported in the first eight days of June, resulting in one death and 15 injuries.

Boise Police says that disregarding traffic signals, failure to yield, following too closely, improper lane changes, and improper turns are the leading factors in these crashes.

The department has increased enforcement in response, conducting nearly 3,000 traffic stops in May — a 9.5% increase compared to the same period last year.

"Our goal is to prevent tragedies before they happen," Konvalinka said. "Every driver and motorcycle rider has a responsibility to make smart and safe decisions and follow the rules of the road."