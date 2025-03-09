TOURNAMENT TIP OFF: Who won day one of 'Starch Madness'?

Starch Madness has officially tipped off!

Saturday’s 4 games allowed the lower seeded Men’s and Women’s teams a chance to face off and see who will move onto the second round.

In the women’s bracket, both of Saturday’s games came down to the final possession. Northern Colorado beat out Portland State 53-50.

A close match-up between Sacramento State and Eastern Washington had the Eagles and Hornets neck and neck until the Northern California team pulled through for a 71-67 win.

Fans in the stands showed up in a big way to represent and root for their teams.

“We came to support our sister and watch her win! Go Eags, go Ella!” said Addy and Kinslee, two Eastern Washington fans.

In the Men’s Bracket: #10 seed Sacramento State faced off against #9 Weber State in a close battle on the hardwood.

“We want to come and support them, and I think they appreciate the support; it’s nice to have people cheering for you. They’re playing so well right now— we’re really proud of them,” said Kira, a student at Weber State.

The Weber State Wildcats outscored the Hornets by 13 points, winning 83-70. They’ll now face #1 Northern Colorado on Sunday.

The final game of the night saw the Eastern Washington Eagles play the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks. With a 66-53 win, the Lumberjacks will continue their journey in the Starch Madness tournament.