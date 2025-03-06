WATCH: How to stream the Big Sky Basketball Championships | #StarchMadness

BOISE, Idaho — The Big Sky Basketball Championships are bringing all the action to Boise this weekend at the Idaho Central Arena, and you can watch your favorite teams' games on Boise 6, Twin Falls 6, and our Digital 6.2 channels.

The tournament starts this Saturday, March 8, and runs through the 12th. We'll have tournament coverage all week.

Whether you're a graduate of the University of Idaho, Idaho State, or just a fan of the game— we've got you covered. What's more, the winner of the men's and women's tournaments will be granted automatic berths to the NCAA Men's and Women's Tournaments in March.

Montana State has won the last three tournament titles for the men's side, while there have been five different tournament champions for the women since moving the event to Boise in 2019



Game 1 of the first round starts at 12:00 p.m. Mountain Time on Saturday.

Men's Basketball Tournament Schedule:

Women's Basketball Tournament Schedule:

Click here, for more on schedules and where you can get tickets.