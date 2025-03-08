Tournament Talk: What's at stake for teams playing in 'Starch Madness'?

BOISE, Idaho — “Going to March Madness is something you always dream of as a kid,” said Sophie Glancey, a center for Northern Arizona.

Who will take home the trophy, cut a piece off the net, and make the trip to the NCAA March Madness tournament?

“March is when you want to play your best basketball!” said Meghan Robinson, Reporter for the Big Sky Conference.

For the Men’s bracket, Northern Colorado and the Montana Griz lead the conference.

Big Sky Conference

“But because these teams play each other two times in two months, they get a rematch a third time on Saturday and Sunday for some of these schools, so it’s always gonna be exciting to see how those times play out,” said Robinson.

And on the Women’s Bracket, Northern Arizona and Montana State are the top teams to watch.

Big Sky Conference

“We will see them Sunday in action. Esme Morales from Montana State was the MVP for this season. We also have Sophie Glancey from Northern Arizona, she is a 7x player of the week,” said Robinson.

Boise Native Sophie Glacey shared her excitement at the chance to come home and play in her hometown.

“My mom’s there, my dad’s [there], my grandparents are there. I feel like my grandparents being there is especially like a big high school reminiscent thing because they used to come to a lot of [my] games,” said Glacey.

The Junior center and fellow Lumberjack Guard, Audrey Taylor, played together at Timberline High School, but being teammates goes back to their grade school years.

Years of chemistry on the court translated to their record season in Flagstaff, as the team secured a 16-2 conference record.

“I feel confident that the team’s going to come together in Boise; we’re going to be playing our best basketball, and obviously it is fun to go home and have my parents be able to watch me, my friends, my siblings,” said Taylor.

The NAU women’s team will play Sunday at 2:30 p.m. with the hopes of punching their ticket to March Madness.

“The reward at the end of it is to see the student athletes cut down the nets and know that they’re going to represent the Big Sky Conference,” said Jon Kasper, Senior Associate Commissioner.