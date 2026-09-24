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Third suspect in fatal Boise house party stabbing turns himself in, police say

House party stabbing
Idaho News 6
Police investigate a fatal stabbing at a house party in Boise, Idaho on Monday, Sept. 7, 2026
House party stabbing
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BOISE, Idaho — A Caldwell 18-year-old is now jailed as the third suspect for a fatal stabbing at a Boise house party earlier this month.

Boise police on Thursday announced the arrest of Tashaun Maldonado for aiding and abetting murder, a second-degree felony, and felony aggravated assault.

Police have been searching for suspects since Casey Rayburn was fatally stabbed during a fight at a Boise house party on Sept. 7.

Maldonado is the third of four suspects Boise police have publicly named. They previously arrested 18-year-olds Isaiah Chavez and Miyah Ford.

Police say Maldonado turned himself in at the Canyon County Jail on Wednesday evening. A warrant for his arrest was issued on Thursday, Sept. 17.

Officers are still searching for 22-year-old Keigan Blagburn, who is wanted on an aggravated battery charge.

Investigators have said they suspect gang activity played a role in the fatal altercation.

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