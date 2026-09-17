Two teens charged in connection to fatal Boise house party stabbing; search underway for additional suspects

BOISE, Idaho — Two 18-year-olds have been charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man at a Boise house party, and police say they are still searching for two other suspects.

Boise Police said Isaiah Chavez, 18, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Casey Rayburn, while Miyah Ford, 18, is charged with aggravated assault.

Rayburn was stabbed during a fight at a large house party in Boise on Sept. 7. First responders found him on the front porch and tried to save him, but he died from his injuries.

READ MORE | Coroner identifies man fatally stabbed at Boise house party; investigation continues

According to police, Chavez and Ford were already being held in the Ada County Jail following their arrests in a separate case and the new charges were added while they were already in custody.

That earlier case involved a fight at a separate house party in Boise on Aug. 16, where police said shots were fired into the ceiling and roof of the home. Six people, including Chavez and Ford, were arrested.

Police say evidence shows gang activity played a role in both incidents.

Officers are still searching for 22-year-old Keigan Blagburn, who is wanted on an aggravated battery charge, and 18-year-old Tashaun Maldonado, who is wanted on a charge of aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the stabbing is asked to call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790. The investigation remains ongoing.

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