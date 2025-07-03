STATE OF THE STREAM: Boise River flows set to drop for July 4 Holiday

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise River is open for float season! Yet a series of recent rescues and one death are reminding us all that the Boise River is a wild and often dangerous waterway that deserves the utmost respect.

With the July 4 Holiday quickly approaching, we'd like to remind everyone getting on the river to stay safe and KNOW BEFORE YOU GO!

Please avoid drinking alcohol in excess and always wear a personal flotation device when navigating the Boise River.

Now, let's get to the State of the Stream. The Boise is crystal clear and flowing at a high rate.

The most recent measurement on Wednesday has the river flowing at 1,270 cfs, down from 1,290 earlier in the week. Flows are projected to drop to around 1,000 CFS on Thursday and stay there through July 4.

Water temperature is currently floating around 58.5°F.

The highs for the Treasure Valley have been hovering in the 100s and 90s, but July 4 will see those temperatures dip into the upper 80s.

TUBING REPORT: OPEN

Tubing is OPEN on the Boise River. Always wear a personal flotation device (PFD), never tie inflatables together, and employ the buddy system to stay safe.

NOTICE: There will be no vehicle access at Ann Morrison on July 4. However, there will be shuttle access from Ann Morrison to Barber Park from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

WHITEWATER REPORT: KNOW BEFORE YOU GO

Barclay Idsal / Idaho News 6

With the high flows, kayakers, rafters, and SUPers should plan their trips thoroughly before floating the Boise River and always wear a PFD.

Those floating the whitewater sections are recommended to exercise the utmost caution, as the margin for error remains very low. Even the smallest mistake could result in fatal consequences.

SURFING REPORT: EXPERTS ONLY

Barclay Idsal / Idaho News 6

Only expert surfers, kayakers, and bodyboarders should attempt riding the waves at the Boise Whitewater Park at this time.

Phase 1: Open

Phase 2: Open [WILL CLOSE THURSDAY AT 1030 A.M]

FISHING REPORT: AVERAGE

The fishing on the Boise River is currently average.

High flows are limiting options for wade fishermen, but options still exist. Those wading must exercise extreme caution with the high flows. Anglers should ensure they have sturdy footholds in the river while remaining wary of any and all drop-offs. We reccomend wearing a wading belt and PFD if wading in water above the knee.

Large eddies and big bends in the river will certainly hold fish, as will breaks in the current created by rocks or other structures.

Fly Fishing:

Fly fishermen will find nymphing the most productive throughout the day. There is a decent streamer bite in the early mornings and late evenings. Risers are few and far between, but like streamers, the bite is on in the mornings and evenings.

Lure Fishing:

Spin fishermen should use tackle that imitates small whitefish or trout. Whether that's a silver spoon or a more realistic-looking rainbow trout lure, anglers should look for deep runs and let their tackle sink before initiating a slow and steady retrieve to entice a bite.

FISHING REGULATIONS AND CATCH & RELEASE:

Per Idaho Fish & Game regulations, anglers on the Boise River through town are required to have a valid fishing license and can only use lures or flies with a single, barbless hook. Bait is NOT ALLOWED.

The bag limit for trout is 2 per day, none of which can be less than 14 inches in length.

We recommend fishermen utilize catch and release on all trout and native fish species including Rocky Mountain whitefish, northern pikeminnow, largescale sucker, and bridgelip sucker.