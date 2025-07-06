Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Brief holiday showers give us a mid-summer cool-down but warmer days lie ahead

After a round of summer showers over the 4th of July Holiday, sunny skies have returned just in time for the weekend.

Saturday featured pleasant conditions with a high near 85°F and a light, northwest breeze.

If you are still enjoying the holiday weekend, I recommend spending as much time outside as possible, as the heat is expected to return this upcoming week.

Here's the extended forecast:

Tonight
Clear, with a low around 58. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday
The heat steadily builds from Sunday onward. Expect hot and sunny days with highs climbing from 90°F on Sunday.

Sunday Night
Clear, with a low around 60. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Calm wind becoming west-northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night
Clear, with a low around 65.

Tuesday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 104.

Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Wednesday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 98.

Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Thursday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 93.

Stay connected right here for updates on our heat advisories, as triple-digit temperatures make a return on Tuesday!

