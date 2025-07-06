Brief holiday showers give us a mid-summer cool-down but warmer days lie ahead

After a round of summer showers over the 4th of July Holiday, sunny skies have returned just in time for the weekend.
Saturday featured pleasant conditions with a high near 85°F and a light, northwest breeze.
If you are still enjoying the holiday weekend, I recommend spending as much time outside as possible, as the heat is expected to return this upcoming week.
Here's the extended forecast:
Tonight
Clear, with a low around 58. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday
The heat steadily builds from Sunday onward. Expect hot and sunny days with highs climbing from 90°F on Sunday.
Sunday Night
Clear, with a low around 60. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Calm wind becoming west-northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night
Clear, with a low around 65.
Tuesday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 104.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 65.
Wednesday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 98.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 64.
Thursday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 93.
Stay connected right here for updates on our heat advisories, as triple-digit temperatures make a return on Tuesday!