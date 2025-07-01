Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Investigation underway following drowning on Boise River

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police responded to multiple calls Monday afternoon regarding a possible drowning on the Boise River near 9th and River Streets.

According to police, officers arrived to find bystanders performing CPR on a male adult. Officers took over until Boise Fire and Ada County Paramedics arrived and transported the victim to a nearby hospital. The man was later pronounced dead, authorities said.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the man was floating down the river with friends when his inner tube became caught on a tree, causing him to go under the water.

Boise Police and the Ada County Coroner are conducting a death investigation. The coroner will release the victim’s identity pending notification of next of kin.

