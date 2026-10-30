Spooky creatures save Idaho over $300 million annually

BOISE, Idaho — As Halloween approaches, bats may be associated with spooky decorations and nighttime scares, but wildlife experts say the real animals play an important role in Idaho’s ecosystems and economy.

“Bats contribute over $313 million annually to Idaho’s agricultural industry by feeding on insect pests that damage our crops,” said Rita Dixon state wildlife action plan coordinator for Idaho Fish and Game.

Bat Week, observed from October 24 through Halloween, highlights the benefits bats provide and the need to protect their populations.

“They are a huge help,” said Dixon. “While we are asleep at night and our heads resting on our pillow, they are out busy working.”

One of their biggest contributions comes from controlling insects that can damage crops.

According to the U.S. Geological survey, bats are estimated to save farmers across the United States over three billions dollars each year through natural pest control.

Their appetite for insects can also benefit homeowners. Sierra Laverty is an entomologist with the University of Idaho and says some local bat species prey on armyworms, pests that caused problems in Treasure Valley yards over the summer.

RELATED: Armyworms invade Treasure Valley lawns, leaving homeowners with costly damage

“A couple of our local bat species, the big brown bat and little brown bat, are predators of fall and true armyworms,” Laverty said.

Despite their importance, bats face a serious threat from white-nose syndrome, a deadly fungal disease that has devastated bat populations in parts of the country.

Dixon said some areas in the Northeast have experienced population declines of 90% to 100%.

The loss of bats can also mean losing an important form of natural pest control.

Idaho is home to 14 bat species. For those who may be frightened by the animals, Dixon said there is some reassuring news: none of Idaho’s species feed on blood, and bats generally want nothing to do with people.

“Bats by nature are gentle,” Dixon said. “Unlike a lot of the misconceptions about bats that they attack you, they don’t attack you.”

So while bats may remain a Halloween staple, wildlife experts say their real-life role is much less frightening and much more helpful, keeping insect populations down while providing significant benefits to Idaho agriculture.

WATCH | How bats impact Idaho

Spooky creatures save Idaho over $300 million annually

If you happen to find a bat out in the wild, leaving them alone is a sure way to keep you and them safe. If you find them somewhere in or on your property, contact Idaho Fish and Game at 208-334-3700 and they will direct you to a resource that will safely relocate them.

Bats are a protected non-game species in Idaho meaning they are illegal to hunt. Helping keep the population healthy and well is a goal for Fish and Game because of their value to Idaho and the U.S.

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