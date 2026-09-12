Armyworms invade Treasure Valley lawns, leaving homeowners with costly damage

NAMPA, Idaho — A pest is spreading across the Treasure Valley, and it's leaving a trail of destruction in neighborhood lawns.

Armyworms, rarely seen in local sod, are now appearing across the region and costing some homeowners thousands of dollars in lawn repairs.

"The worms were disgusting. I popped my plugger tool into the ground to open it up, and all I saw was these white maggot-looking things," Chris, a Caldwell neighbor said. "Like stinky, nasty trash. I thought I was going to puke."

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Chris takes pride in maintaining his yard and quickly noticed something was wrong when dead patches began appearing across his lawn.

"I'm more than a 'just mow it once a week' guy," he said. "I try to take care of it, so I'm watching for this stuff." After looking beneath the surface, he found the culprit: armyworms feeding on his grass.

And it's not just a Caldwell problem.

Nick McKellip of McKellip Sod Farms says reports have come in from communities across the Treasure Valley.

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"Eagle, Star, and the Middleton area, and a little bit of north Meridian as well," McKellip said. The company has received nearly triple-digit reports this year from customers concerned about lawn damage.

"We've been in business for about 30 years doing sod, and this is the first year that we've actually heard any reports of armyworms in sod," McKellip said. The unusual outbreak prompted McKellip Sod Farms to consult entomologist Dr. Armando Falcon in an effort to understand why the pests are becoming so widespread.

And it's costing Treasure Valley neighbors. McKellip says a recent sodding project ending up costing one yard $6,000+ in damage and repairs because of the worms.

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A mild winter likely allowed more armyworms to survive than in a typical year.

"That made it so the pest didn't necessarily get killed out as much as they normally would in the wintertime," McKellip explained. Experts say homeowners should act quickly if they notice sections of grass turning brown or dying unexpectedly.

The first step to combat these pests is identifying the problem. Homeowners are encouraged to inspect damaged areas and confirm armyworms are present before choosing a treatment option.

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"There's some over-the-counter pest treatments," McKellip said. "Obviously, just make sure you're reading the label and looking for treating armyworms on the label." As the pests continue spreading across the Treasure Valley, lawn care professionals say early detection could help homeowners save both their grass and their wallets.

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