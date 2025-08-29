BOISE, Idaho — With the sun rising over Ann Morrison Park, a special balloon lifted into the sky Friday– flown in honor of Roy Foote.

Foote, a longtime pilot who passed away this year, was part of the original Boise River Festival and among the first pilots who helped grow ballooning in Boise. His family says his spirit lives on in the community event he helped build.

SEE HERE: A sunrise tribute to honor late pilot Roy Foote as the Spirit of Boise takes flight—

Spirit of Boise honors late pilot with tribute flight

“My grandfather has been a pilot for my whole life. My earliest memory was getting flopped into the envelope with the balloon,” Aspen Foote, his granddaughter, said. “He loved flying, and he loved teaching to fly. It was his favorite thing.”

Now, his granddaughters are carrying on that passion.

“Our goal is to take on his balloon,” Aspen said. “My sister is getting her pilot's license right now, and I'm working on being crew chief. So we can go and fly all over the country in all the balloon rallies for Aurora.”

For Aspen, watching her grandfather honored by fellow pilots– and the crowd gathered below– was an emotional moment.

“It's incredible to have so many people show up and to love it and him the same way we did… to see the same beauty in the flight for Roy,” she said.

For spectators, the tribute and mass launch captured the magic that brings this community together each year.

“Just seeing the balloons, it's just magical,” said Emily Howard of Boise. “I look forward to it every year.”

Tom and Sue Markuson, who recently moved to the Treasure Valley, said the Spirit of Boise is unlike anything they’ve experienced elsewhere.

“It’s here every year. It’s so special. Love it. Yeah, we love it,” Tom and Sue said.

The Spirit of Boise continues through Sunday, with more launches and community events planned each day.