Skylar Meade sentenced to two life terms for north Idaho murders tied to 2024 escape

NEZ PERCE COUNTY, Idaho — Skylar Meade, 31, was sentenced on Tuesday to two fixed life sentences for the murders of 83-year-old James Mauney and 72-year-old Gerald “Don” Henderson after pleading guilty in December, according to court filings.

The convictions stem from a violent March 2024 escape from custody at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. Meade and accomplice Nicholas Umphenour, 30, attacked correctional officers during the breakout. While on the run, investigators say the pair killed Mauney and Henderson in north Idaho.

Meade had previously been serving a 20-year sentence for shooting at a Twin Falls sheriff’s deputy during a high-speed chase in 2017. He was also sentenced to 35 years in 2024 for charges related to his hospital escape, including possession of contraband and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Umphenour, who helped Meade during the escape, also recently reached a plea deal with prosecutors to avoid the death penalty. He entered an Alford plea in January 2026, acknowledging that the prosecution has sufficient evidence to convict him, though he maintains his innocence. Umphenour is expected to serve life without parole.

