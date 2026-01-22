Boise hospital ambush suspect reaches plea deal to avoid death penalty

BOISE, Idaho — Nicholas Umphenour, the man accused of engaging in a deadly hospital ambush to free a white supremacist inmate, has reached a plea deal with prosecutors to avoid the death penalty.

Court documents filed on January 13, 2026, reveal that Umphenour, 30, will enter an Alford plea for the killings of 83-year-old James Mauney and 72-year-old Gerald “Don” Henderson. An Alford plea allows a defendant to maintain their innocence while acknowledging that the prosecution has enough evidence to secure a conviction.

Under the terms of the deal with Nez Perce and Clearwater county prosecutors, Umphenour will waive his right to a preliminary hearing and a jury trial. In exchange, the state will not seek the death penalty, and Umphenour serve a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

This move comes only weeks after his co-conspirator, Skylar Meade, entered a similar plea. While a hearing for Umphenour has not yet been set, Meade is scheduled for sentencing at the Nez Perce County Courthouse on January 27, 2026, at 8:30 a.m.

Background

The charges stem from Meade's violent breakout on March 20, 2024, at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. While being held by the Idaho Department of Corrections on another conviction, Meade broke out of custody during a visit to the Boise area hospital. During the escape, Uphernour shot two IDOC guards who were monitoring Meade at the time.

While on the run, Idaho State Police say the pair stole 83-year-old James Mauney's Chrysler Pacifica. Mauney’s body was discovered near Leland.

Investigators later found Gerald “Don” Henderson dead at his remote home outside Orofino. Umphenour had briefly lived with Henderson over a decade before, according to reports by KTVB. Police recovered Mauney’s dogs and Meade’s discarded shackles at Henderson’s home, eventually leading to the duo's capture following a multi-state manhunt.

Report by Seth Ratliff, Phillip Willis | KIFI - Local News 8