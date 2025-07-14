Senator Jim Risch defends Big Beautiful Bill

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Senator Jim Risch is standing firmly behind the controversial Big Beautiful Bill that recently passed, highlighting benefits he says will directly impact families in our neighborhoods across the state.

Hear Sen. Risch discuss why he supports the Big, Beautiful Bill:

Senator Risch defends Big Beautiful Bill

The White House calls it a once-in-a-generation piece of legislation that makes good on campaign promises and puts America first. However, Elon Musk, former Trump ally and appointee to cut government waste, called the bill "utterly insane and destructive."

Senator Risch disagrees with Musk's assessment.

"You know I disagree, I'm sorry there's been a fallout between Donald Trump and Elon Musk, the result of that is there are things said that shouldn't be said," Risch said.

When asked how legislators manage to review such extensive legislation, Risch explained their process.

"How does a legislator go through 900 pages and actually know what's in it? Well, the way you do it is you break it into categories. This bill had a number of categories, and then we have significant staff that goes through, and every word is read either by my staff or the staff of the committee," Risch said.

A major component of the Big Beautiful Bill makes the 2017 individual tax cuts permanent.

"If that bill had not passed, the tax cuts we enacted in 2017 would expire on December 31st. That would have been a $4 trillion tax increase on working families all across the U.S.," Risch said.

Critics argue the legislation shifts more tax burden to the middle class while reducing taxes for billionaires, a claim Risch firmly denies.

"It did not as people say reduce the tax on billionaires that was absolutely false," Risch said. "It provides the largest tax cut for working Idahoans in history, it eliminates the tax on tips, eliminates the tax on overtime for working families."

When confronted with a Congressional Budget report suggesting the GOP bill would add $3.3 trillion to the deficit, Risch questioned the report's accuracy.

"Some people would say that's fuzzy math by the Republicans. I think it's fuzzy math by the budget office," Risch said. "I don't know the report you're talking about, look, the bill does reduce the deficit. I'm telling you can take it to the bank. This reduces the deficit."