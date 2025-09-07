Scooter rider sustains life-threatening injuries after collision on Myrtle Street

BOISE, Idaho — On the morning of Sunday, September 7, a collision occurred between a vehicle and a scooter, resulting in what appeared to be life-threatening injuries for the scooter rider.

According to the Boise Police Department's Facebook page, the incident occurred at S 9th Street and W Myrtle Street.

Boise Police temporarily closed the area for a couple of hours to continue their investigation, but the area has been reopened.

Authorities say the scooter rider was rushed to the hospital with severe injuries.

Neighborhood Reporters with Idaho News 6 have reported on other scooter incidents in the Treasure Valley area in recent months.

Idaho News 6 will provide updates on this story as more information becomes available.