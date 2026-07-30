San Inazio Festival brings Basque culture, street dances to downtown Boise this weekend

The San Inazio Festival kicks off Friday on the Basque Block in downtown Boise, honoring the patron saint of the Basques with a weekend of cultural celebration.

The annual event celebrates Basque culture with traditional music and dance. Friday features a friends and family gathering to open the festivities.

Saturday includes a golf tournament at Warm Springs Golf Course. A special mass takes place at 7 p.m. Saturday at Saint John's Cathedral.

Street dances will take place Saturday and Sunday night on the Basque Block.

Drivers heading downtown should plan ahead. Expect extra pedestrians and bicyclists in the area.

The following road closures are in effect:

Sixth Street is closed between Main and Front streets.

Grove Street is closed between Fifth Street and Capitol Boulevard.

Eighth Street will also close Sunday afternoon between Hays and Fort streets.

All roads will reopen by Monday afternoon.

For more details, visit the Basque Center website.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.