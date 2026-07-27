Roast and Vine in downtown Boise is brewing coffee, wine and a sense of community

DOWNTOWN BOISE — In the heart of downtown Boise, Roast and Vine is serving more than coffee and wine.

Owner Brian Aguirre said the shop is built around connection.

"We want every person to walk through that door to feel seen and to know that they belong here," he said.

WATCH: How Roast and Vine is connecting with the community

Made in Idaho: Roast and Vine

Aguirre moved to Boise from Los Angeles about 16 years ago. He said Idaho allowed him to turn his dream of owning his own business into reality.

"This beautiful place gave me the support and the people and just the love that I think really helped set me up for success."

The idea behind Roast and Vine comes from Aguirre's childhood memories of watching family gather around food, coffee and wine.

"Coffee and wine to me signifies the idea of community," he said.

While Boise has no shortage of coffee shops, Aguirre said hospitality is what sets Roast and Vine apart.

"The fact that you're spending your time, the moment that you only have this minute, right, that's very precious into our space, to us is the gift itself."

The menu is designed to bring neighbors together, featuring locally made pastries from Poppy's Bakery, Gaston's and Delicious Bliss, along with lattes, matchas and more.

"We measure success related to the experience and how you feel when you walk out," Aguirre noted.

Roast and Vine is open every day of the week. For detailed hours, visit the Roast and Vine website.

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