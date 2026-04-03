Protestors detained at Idaho Capitol during sit-in bathroom bill protest

BOISE, Idaho — A group of protesters gathered at the Idaho State Capitol on Friday afternoon to participate in a restroom sit-in to protest the recent passing of House Bill 752 (HB-752), otherwise known as the Bathroom Bill.

The law, which goes into effect on July 1, restricts bathroom use to one's biological sex, regardless of their gender identity.

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Law enforcement ultimately detained multiple protesters. It remains unclear whether the protestors have been formally charged with a crime.

One protester, who appeared to have a sizable welt on their head, called for medical attention as they were escorted out of a nearby bathroom.

Idaho News 6 Neighborhood Reporter Sahana Patel was at the Capitol and will provide an update later tonight.

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