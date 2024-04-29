Watch Now
Preliminary hearing scheduled for Nicholas Umphenour

Posted at 9:11 AM, Apr 29, 2024
BOISE, Idaho — On April 29, 2024, a hearing was held for Nicholas Umphenour, who was involved in what authorities are calling a pre-planned violent escape for inmate Skylar Meade.

The two fled the scene and were later arrested in Twin Falls.

Umphenour will be back in court for an evidentiary preliminary hearing set for May 20 alongside Tia Garcia who also has a hearing scheduled regarding the violent escape.

