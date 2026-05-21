Lawsuit over Idaho school restroom law dismissed amid shifting case circumstances

BOISE, Idaho — The plaintiffs challenging an Idaho law requiring K-12 public school students to use bathrooms and locker rooms matching their biological sex have dropped their case and appeal with the Ninth Circuit Court.

The law, passed as Senate Bill 1100 in 2023, also required schools to offer single-occupancy restrooms and private areas for students who prefer not to use shared spaces.

The original lawsuit was filed by the Sexuality and Gender Alliance, a student group at Boise High School. Their suit claimed that the law violated Title IX, the Equal Protection Clause, and the right to privacy.

U.S. District Judge David Nye denied the plaintiffs' preliminary injunction in October 2023. The plaintiffs appealed that ruling to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, which affirmed the district court's decision in March 2025.

Court documents filed May 20 reveal the reason behind the dismissal: of two transgender student members who had disclosed they would be affected by the law, one has died and the other is no longer a student. The dismissal was filed without prejudice, meaning the lawsuit could be filed again in the future.

When asked for comment about the dismissal, the plaintiffs' attorney noted that two other lawsuits challenging restroom bans in Idaho remain pending — one addressing a criminal ban and one addressing a college-level ban.

READ MORE| ACLU, 6 transgender plaintiffs challenge Idaho restroom law in federal lawsuit

In response to the voluntary dismissal, Idaho Attorney General Raúl R. Labrador said: "From the district court to the Ninth Circuit, we defended Idaho's right to protect students' privacy in bathrooms and locker rooms. Idaho families can be confident that this law is fully in effect and will remain so."

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