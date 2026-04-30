WATCH LIVE: ACLU, transgender plaintiffs challenge Idaho restroom law in federal lawsuit

IDAHO — Six transgender Idaho residents have filed a federal lawsuit challenging a new state law that restricts restroom use in public places.

The complaint targets House Bill 752, which is set to take effect July 1. The law makes it a crime for someone to use a public restroom that does not match their sex assigned at birth in government buildings and businesses open to the public.

The lawsuit was filed against Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador and county prosecutors across the state, who would be responsible for enforcing the law.

ACLU is holding a press conference regarding the lawsuit at 10 a.m. on Thursday. Watch live below —

Under the measure, a first violation can be charged as a misdemeanor with up to one year in jail. A second offense can be prosecuted as a felony, carrying a sentence of up to five years.

The plaintiffs — six transgender adults from across Idaho — say they have used restrooms that align with their gender identity for years without issue. They argue the law would force them to either avoid public spaces or risk arrest.

The lawsuit claims the law is unconstitutional, arguing it violates equal protection, due process, and privacy rights. It also argues the statute is too vague, pointing to undefined terms such as “biological sex,” “reasonable availability” and “dire need.”

The filing also raises concerns about how the law would be enforced, noting that some law enforcement groups previously questioned how officers could determine a person’s sex assigned at birth during routine encounters.

Plaintiffs say the law could lead to people being questioned or challenged based on appearance and could increase the risk of harassment or confrontation in public places.

The lawsuit seeks to block enforcement of the law before it takes effect and asks the court to grant class-action status to include other transgender Idahoans.