New state lawsuit filed in Union Block Building dispute as federal appeal moves forward

DOWNTOWN BOISE, Idaho — The legal battle over the condemned Union Block Building in downtown Boise has expanded, with new court filings showing the building's owner is now pursuing his case on two fronts.

Owner Ken Howell filed a new lawsuit in Ada County District Court in May against former Boise City Planning Director Tim Keane, alleging Keane wrongfully condemned the historic building on Idaho Street in November of 2023. The suit accuses Keane of interfering with Howell's business and making false statements that damaged his reputation.

That case has already been put on hold. On June 3, an Ada County District Judge signed an order pausing the state lawsuit until a separate federal appeal is resolved.

Howell is also appealing to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals after a federal judge dismissed his constitutional claims against Keane, another city employee, and the City of Boise in March. His opening brief to the Ninth Circuit is due July 15.

RELATED | What’s next for the Union Block? Legal fight keeps downtown Boise building in limbo

Both sides agreed to pause the state case because its outcome will likely depend on what the Ninth Circuit decides. Former Idaho Attorney General Dave Leroy previously told Idaho News 6 the federal appeals process could take many months or longer to resolve.

Idaho News 6 will continue to follow this story as the cases move forward.

Watch to hear what former Idaho Attorney General Dave Leroy previously had to say about Howell's federal lawsuit —

What’s next for the Union Block? Legal fight keeps downtown Boise building in limbo

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