DOWNTOWN BOISE, Idaho — For years, the Union Block building has sat empty in the heart of downtown Boise – a historic landmark now tied up in ongoing questions about safety and what comes next.

“I actually have no clue … and I've never seen anybody do anything there,” said Sara Lindsey, who walks past the building every day on her way to work.

Lindsey said the lack of visible progress is what stands out most.

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What’s next for the Union Block? Legal fight keeps downtown Boise building in limbo

“I think it's annoying I can't use the sidewalk … it's definitely an eyesore on the street … but again, I have no clue what's going on there,” she said.

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The building remains closed off, with sidewalks, traffic lanes and even the rear alleyway impacted. It was declared unsafe to occupy in November 2023 – a situation Idaho News 6 has been following since.

Most recently, a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by the building’s owner, Ken Howell. However, the legal battle is ongoing.

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Former Idaho Attorney General Dave Leroy said the case is now headed to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, a process that could take months or longer to resolve.

“The federal judge denied that request for relief and now the plaintiffs … have appealed … we can expect that legal process … will take many months and perhaps even a year before it’s finally decided,” Leroy said.

In the meantime, he said the building remains in a legal limbo.

“The city retains the right to deny occupancy … Mr. Howell retains the right to own the building and repair the building should he choose to do so,” Leroy said.

City officials say their priority is focused on reopening the street and sidewalks in the area due to ongoing safety concerns.

The building’s historic status adds another layer of complexity.

“It’s got a historic easement on the front … so it has to be saved,” said Brittney Scigliano, board president of Preservation Idaho.

She said any repairs will require specialized expertise.

“You have to have people who understand historic construction … you can’t just have any contractor,” Scigliano said.

For many downtown workers and residents, the uncertainty, and the wait, continues.

“It’s plenty of real estate that could be used for great things,” Lindsey said.