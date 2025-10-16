Nationwide 'No Kings' protest planned in Downtown Boise this Saturday

DOWNTOWN BOISE, Idaho — After thousands gathered earlier this summer, the nationwide 'No Kings' protest is set to take place again in Downtown Boise this Saturday, Oct 18 at the Idaho State Capitol.

The rally is in partnership with Idaho 50501, Indivisible and the American Civil Liberties Union. The event is set to begin at 11:45 a.m. with speeches at 12:30 p.m. by local leaders.

Mobilize US/No Kings

Organizers of the protest call the demonstration an opportunity to "fight dictatorship together", in response to recent actions taken by the Trump administration.

“We say 'No Kings' because we believe in America's founding principles," said Sonya Christensen, a spokesperson for Idaho 50501. "We are appalled at how our current Idaho representatives are abandoning those principles, and we are here to stand up for the Constitution of the United States of America."

'No Kings' organizers underline that "a core principle behind all 'No Kings' events is a commitment to nonviolent action," and urges participants to act lawfully and responsibly.