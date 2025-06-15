Thousands gather for the 'No Kings' Protest at the Idaho Statehouse

BOISE, Idaho — The 'No Kings' Protest is a nationwide movement with rallies happening all over the country, including Idaho. Thousands of people gathered in downtown Boise to display their frustrations aimed at President Donald Trump.

I spoke with protesters and found they have a variety of different grievances against the current administration.

Watch the video to hear more about why the protesters showed up to demonstrate.

Thousands show up for the No Kings Protest at the Idaho Statehouse

"I am witnessing in real time the death of democracy by a man that does not obey the rule of law," said Hauns Olo. "If America doesn’t stand up, I don’t think we are going to make it three and a half years."

The protesters also had an issue with the military parade that is also happening in Washington, D.C., to commemorate the 250th birthday of the United States Army. It also coincides with President Trump's birthday and costs taxpayers roughly $45 million.

"I feel sad that we have gotten to this point where so many people are out here protesting this so-called president," said Sarah Johnson. "He's doing a $45 million parade, and that could have fed so many people, I don’t get it."

The protesters also demonstrated against the Idaho legislature and the politics here in the Gem State, but the main focus was on President Trump.

"It’s comforting to know that people are paying attention, but at the same time I don’t think that everybody is ready for what is to come," said Olo. "We are sick and tired of being bullied by bullies."

This marked the largest protest that I've seen at the Statehouse this year. There have been some other large ones, but this one was pretty massive.

"This is amazing," said Johnson. "It's a nice, peaceful protest, and we are all here to say enough is enough."

The Boise Police Department and the Idaho State Police were present at the Statehouse, but while we were there, the rally was peaceful.