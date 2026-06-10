Micron to sponsor annual Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic for next two years

BOISE, Idaho — Micron Technology will serve as the title sponsor of the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic under a new two-year agreement announced on Wednesday.

The annual hot air balloon festival is scheduled for Sept. 2-6 at Ann Morrison Park in Boise. The annual Nite Glow Spectacular is planned for Sept. 4.

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"Micron is honored to sponsor such a treasured community event," said a spokesperson for the company. "We need this community to be vibrant and thriving so we can continue to retain and attract the talent that we need."

Event organizer Townsquare Media Boise said in a press release that the sponsorship will help keep the festival free to attend.

The Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic began in 1991 and has become one of the Treasure Valley's largest annual community events, drawing thousands of spectators each year.

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