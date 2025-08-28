Spirit of Boise set to launch on Thursday, following rainy weather on Wednesday

BOISE BENCH, Idaho — The Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic is set to launch on Thursday, after heavy rain canceled the event on Wednesday.

Pilots and crews have arrived at Ann Morrison Park. The launch is expected to begin at 7:20 a.m.

Spirit of Boise prepares to launch following Wednesday's canceled flights

Ann Morrison Park will be closed to traffic from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. each morning. ADA-compliant parking is available along Royal Street in the Ann Morrison Admin Parking lot.

Additionally, spectators traveling from the Boise Bench can utilize the new, Peasley Street Connection staircase to access the park.