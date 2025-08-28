Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBoise Bench

Actions

Spirit of Boise set to launch on Thursday, following rainy weather on Wednesday

Hot air balloons across Boise skyline
Morgan McCollum
If you want to get a first hand look, the balloons will lift off from Ann Morrison Park every morning through Sunday. Wednesday is kids day, and is sponsored by Capital Educators. Around 25 balloons will take children up into the air for a tethered ride. Lift offs usually happen no later than 7:30 a.m.<br/><br/><a href="https://www.kivitv.com/news/spirit-of-boise-balloon-classic-kicks-off-wednesday">https://www.kivitv.com/news/spirit-of-boise-balloon-classic-kicks-off-wednesday</a>
Hot air balloons across Boise skyline
Posted

BOISE BENCH, Idaho — The Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic is set to launch on Thursday, after heavy rain canceled the event on Wednesday.

Pilots and crews have arrived at Ann Morrison Park. The launch is expected to begin at 7:20 a.m.

Spirit of Boise prepares to launch following Wednesday's canceled flights

Ann Morrison Park will be closed to traffic from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. each morning. ADA-compliant parking is available along Royal Street in the Ann Morrison Admin Parking lot.

Additionally, spectators traveling from the Boise Bench can utilize the new, Peasley Street Connection staircase to access the park.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Meet your Boise Bench reporter Sahana Patel