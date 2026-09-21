Man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting 15-year-old in Star waives preliminary hearing

BOISE, Idaho — The man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in Star waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Monday and remains held in Ada County on a $1 million bond.

Jose Lozano Flores appeared in court on Sept. 21 and waived his right to have the preliminary hearing. His case will now move forward without that hearing.

Flores faces eight felony charges and one misdemeanor stemming from allegations that he assaulted a teen at Freedom Park in Star in July before taking her to another location.

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Police said they found Flores with the girl at Quinn's Pond the day after she was reported missing.

Flores has not been convicted of the charges and the allegations against him have not been proven in court.