Junior League of Boise hosts annual walk to celebrate the impact of women in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — The Junior League of Boise hosted its annual history walk Saturday morning, celebrating Idaho women and nearly a century of impact.

The nonprofit, dedicated to advancing leadership for women, started the 1.5-mile walk at the Idaho State Capitol. Former Junior League of Boise President and Idaho State Historian Hannalore Hein led the tour, which celebrated America's 250th anniversary and highlighted the role of women in Idaho's history.

WATCH | How local non-profit celebrates Idaho women with annual history walk—

Junior League of Boise celebrates Idaho women with annual history walk

"We walk all through town looking at the items and the buildings and telling stories about the impact that Junior League has had across our community," Hein said.

The tour began at the Spirit of Idaho Women statue, a symbol of progress.

KIVI Staff

"The statue is great because it really shows how far women have come, and you can stand in the footsteps of the women who have come before us quite literally," Hein said.

Kay Hardy, a member since the 1970s, helped bring the vision for the statue to life.

"The powers that be, we're going to have a male sculptor, but I thought, oh no, no, for this statue, actually, we really want a woman," Hardy said. “So we hired Irene Deely, a local sculptress who created this statue for us, and I'm so proud of it.”

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The walk ended at Julia Davis Park near the Idaho State Museum. Current President Ma'Lady Kynaston said the event is a chance to reflect on the organization's impact.

"We are creating change, and the Junior League helps to train our women to be leaders in the community, and I think that's what really speaks passionately to me," Kynaston said.

Steph Husler, a provisional member who has called Boise home for 20 years, recently joined the organization and is excited to discover a side of the city she never knew.

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"I know that there's a lot around Boise that I think a lot of people don't know or are unfamiliar with, so I'm just excited to learn more about the city and its history," Husler said.

To learn more, you can find information on the Junior League of Boise website.

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