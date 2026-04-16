Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
8  WX Alerts
NewsLocal News

Actions

Idaho releases new America 250 license plate ahead of U.S. 250th anniversary

America 250 license plate.png
Idaho Division of Motor Vehicles
America 250 license plate.png
Posted

IDAHO — Idaho is rolling out a new “America 250” license plate ahead of the nation’s 250th birthday this summer.

The plate features a red, white, and blue design meant to recognize the country’s upcoming semiquincentennial, according to the Idaho Division of Motor Vehicles.

The plate is available through county DMV offices and online. Drivers will pay standard registration costs, plus an added specialty plate fee. That extra money will go toward programs run by the Idaho State Historical Society.

More information is available through the Idaho DMV website.

The Spot - Idaho 6.2

The Spot - Idaho 6.2, your home for the Vegas Golden Knights