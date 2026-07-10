Boise man charged with first-degree murder in Greenbelt killing

BOISE, Idaho — Boise police have arrested a man in connection with the killing of 25-year-old Jordan Harbst.

Ross Wardlaw, 41, of Boise, was arrested on Thursday and charged with first-degree murder, according to the Boise Police Department.

Police said evidence indicates Harbst was walking along the Boise River Greenbelt near 11th Street shortly after midnight on July 6 when Wardlaw attacked him, stabbing him multiple times. Harbst died from his injuries.

According to police, detectives identified Wardlaw as the suspect following their investigation and arrested him around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. He was later booked into the Ada County Jail.

Police said Wardlaw and Harbst were not known to each other, and investigators found no evidence the two had any altercation before the stabbing.

"Our hearts are with the family and friends of Jordan Harbst," Boise Police Chief Chris Dennison said in a news release. "A crime of this nature is rare for the City of Boise, and we recognize the fear that a violent incident like this brings to our community."

Harbst's body was found the morning of July 6 along the Greenbelt on the north side of the Boise River near 11th Street. Detectives later determined his death was a homicide and asked the public for information while increasing patrols along the Greenbelt.

The investigation remains ongoing. Detectives are asking anyone who had contact with Wardlaw in the days before or after the killing to contact Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.

Wardlaw was previously interviewed by Idaho News 6 for an unrelated story in June about Boise’s summer cooling resources for people experiencing homelessness. During that interview, Wardlaw spoke about his experiences using local cooling services and the support he received from Corpus Commons.

READ MORE | Boise cooling spaces expand to protect unhoused residents from summer heat dangers

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