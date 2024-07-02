Inmate at center of Idaho prison escape pleads guilty to drug charges

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho inmate at the center of a high profile prison escape back in March was in two Ada County courtrooms on Tuesday, July 2, 2024.

At his appearances, Skylar Meade entered guilty pleas for two charges related to his possession of methamphetamine.

During his appearance, Meade told the judge "I did what I'm being charged of and I'm just trying to get done with the court process."

At a second hearing Meade entered an Alford plea to a 'great bodily harm enhancement' related to the escape. In exchange, the State dropped an enhancement for gang affiliation.

Meade recently submitted a guilty plea to charges for the escape and was also indicted for a homicide in North Idaho that happened while Meade, and his alleged accomplice Nicolas Uphenhour, were on the run from authorities.

Meade is expected to return to court on July 19 for an appearance stemming from the violent escape from St. Alphonsus.