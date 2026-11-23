BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's Liberty Bell returned to downtown Boise Monday after a road trip across the state as part of Idaho's America 250 commemoration. The journey covered more than 6,000 miles and 180 stops.

WATCH: Where has Idaho's Liberty Bell been?

Idaho's Liberty Bell returns to Boise Capitol after statewide road trip

The Idaho Liberty Bell is a full-size replica of Philadelphia's Liberty Bell. It has been displayed at the Idaho State Capitol since 1951.

"I can tell you that I have seen the faces of Idahoans. We are unified. That message of the Liberty Bell about freedom is real, and I saw it happen firsthand," Idaho State Treasurer Julie Ellsworth said.

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But before the bell could hit the road, it needed some work. Its wooden yoke and supporting structure were restored.

Janet Gallimore, executive director of the Idaho State Historical Society, said the work on the bell itself cost about $25,000 to $30,000.

Then came the trip — one that retraced a piece of the bell's own history from 75 years ago.

"It did travel the state before it was installed on the Capitol steps, and so it was the opportunity to sort of replicate what had happened when it first arrived," Gallimore said.

Monday's homecoming brought state leaders, families and neighbors together to mark the end of that journey.

"We are so divided, and we just don't need to be divided like that. So this actually was able to bring different communities together and actually make things big there in those local communities," Idaho House of Representatives District 6 Rep. Brandon Mitchell said.

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Once the ceremony ended, families got their own chance to ring the bell.

"This is a pretty special thing to be able to witness, and that they make some core memories and understand that freedom is something that our country is known for," neighbor Amanda Bratton said.

Gallimore hopes that's what the bell can keep doing — turning a piece of Idaho history into something people can actually experience.

"History sometimes can be very, just sort of vague to people, but when you can actually touch it and see the real thing, it is very powerful, and it is inspiring, and it's emotional," Gallimore said.

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