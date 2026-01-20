Idaho State Capitol event honors Martin Luther King Jr. and human rights

BOISE, Idaho — Dozens of people gathered at the Idaho State Capitol on Monday to honor civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., with attendees saying this year's observance carries heightened significance amid rising national tensions.

The Capitol was filled with cultural dances and personal testimonies as neighbors came together to celebrate Idaho Human Rights Day, a day dedicated to honoring equality and the ongoing effort to protect civil rights.

Benjamin Earwicker, administrator of the Human Rights Commission, explained the state's unique approach to the holiday.

"In Idaho, we decided to create our own holiday for Idaho Human Rights Day, as an expression of human and civil rights here in the state, distinct but also related to the national civil rights movement," Earwicker said.

During a time of rising tensions across the U.S., many Idahoans feel Dr. King's message is more important now than ever before.

Sonya Christensen, who attended the celebration, referenced current national concerns about immigration enforcement.

“It's especially important this year because in the United States, of what's going on with ICE and all of the human rights abuses and the way that our constitutional rights are under attack,” said Christensen.

Fidel Nshombo, a naturalized citizen who also attended the event, expressed deeper concerns about the country's direction.

"I've never seen American people divided as we are this year. Being a naturalized citizen, that maybe our country, America, may turn into the country that I escaped from. And for me that's the fear this year compared to any other year that I've ever lived," Nshombo said.

Directors of Danza Boricua, a Puerto Rican dance group, said the day rooted in equality gave them a space to share their culture.

"We need to show people who we are. We need to show people that we do have roots,” said Ruby Padilla-Roberts, director with Danza Boricua. “Our first event for MLK, I don't know how I can quantify in words how much it means to us, but I can tell you it's huge enough for us to change our whole choreography for you guys."

Natalie Fleming, an independent candidate running for U.S. Senate against incumbent Jim Risch, said the dances represent unity.

"When we learn what each culture brought from their own lands and bring it together, that's what makes America so great," Fleming said.

Attendees say that at the heart of the celebration is a shared belief in a dream.

"For me, it's simple, everybody just has to live in peace, however they want to live as long as it's not hurtful to anyone else," Nshombo said.

"Just where we've come and where we're going, right? And the way we need to show up in the world, it's because of a dream," Christensen said.

