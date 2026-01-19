Boise State students march to the Idaho Capitol on MLK Day to promote unity in a divided nation

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State students marched from campus to the Idaho State Capitol on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, bringing their voices directly to state leaders and emphasizing unity during divisive times.

The rally was organized by the MLK Living Legacy Committee, a student-led agency at Boise State that operates differently than a typical student club. The committee receives student fee allocations to support students and organizations on campus.

"We do get a student fee allocation to our org to use to help students. Our goal this year is to highlight and lift student voices on campus as well as organizations," Marliegh Nabonne said.

Nabonne chairs the MLK Living Legacy Committee.

This year's march centered on building community despite national divisions.

"Building beloved community in the face of division, we wanted to emphasize that people should be able to have discussions, especially during hard times like these," Andy Del Toro Obeso said.

Del Toro Obeso serves as social media delegate for the MLK Living Legacy Committee.

For participants like Ani, a Boise State graduate, continuing Dr. King's legacy requires collective action and community engagement.

"I feel like it's so important to continue his legacy because of all the people who came before us who have fought so hard to have the rights and freedoms that we have right now. I think coming together and just being in community is what really needs to happen so we can continue to have a strong presence," Ani said.

The march concluded at the Idaho State Capitol, where students delivered their message of unity and continued activism to state leaders.

