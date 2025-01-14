Idaho School Choice Debate: Fruitland Superintendent warns of funding impact on rural schools

FRUITLAND, Idaho — The debate over whether taxpayer dollars should fund what many call "school choice" continues to divide lawmakers and educators in Idaho.

“Let’s not call it what it’s not because it is a funding mechanism,” said Stoney Winston, superintendent of the Fruitland School District.

Winston is speaking out on the issue, which he says is especially significant for rural communities. He argues that the push for expanding school choice could divert much-needed resources from public schools.

“Right now, there is nothing in our constitution that says that; our constitution is very clear it is supposed to fund a free, appropriate, and thorough system of schools for Idahoans and that’s our public schools,” Winston said.

The conversation gained momentum following Governor Brad Little’s State of the State address, in which he proposed an additional $150 million for the state’s public schools. A third of that funding would be earmarked for expanding school choice programs, such as Education Savings Accounts (ESAs).

“I recognize the growing desire to expand school choice, especially for students with unique physical or developmental conditions. I am recommending $50 million to further expand education options for Idaho families,” Governor Little said.

However, Winston, worries that the money designated for public education may actually end up funding private education options, like homeschooling or charter schools.

“They say it’s not going to cost school districts anything. Well, if you’re setting a $50 million price tag for private education—whether that be a tax rebate, a voucher, or a savings account—it’s still $50 million of the budget that then is not going to public schools,” Winston said.

Winston added that his district was underfunded by nearly $650,000 last year, forcing them to make cuts to critical programs like special education, extracurricular activities, and student resource officers.

“Those are the things that the legislators really need to think about, and I think when you talk about thorough education, what’s thorough in this day and age? It’s school security, it’s student safety, it’s special education, it’s curriculum,” Winston said.

He emphasized that the Fruitland School District is just one of many struggling with school funding issues across Idaho.

“We are not failing kids. We are propping kids up. We are challenging kids, and we need to continue to do that. We need to continue; we’ll keep on striving to improve and do a better job,” Winston said.