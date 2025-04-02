Idaho lawmakers pass House Bill 135 to limit state-funded services for undocumented immigrants

BOISE, Idaho — On Tuesday, Idaho lawmakers passed House Bill 135, legislation that restricts certain state-funded services for undocumented immigrants.

RELATED: Governor Little and Idaho legislators back Trump's immigration policies, celebrate H.B. 83

The bill aims to eliminate access to non-emergency services such as state-funded vaccines and WIC benefits for individuals who cannot prove lawful presence. However, federal programs like SNAP and emergency medical care remain unaffected by the change.

Supporters of the bill argue that it's essential for protecting taxpayer dollars and upholding the rule of law. “This legislation does not deny services. This is simply about who’s paying for it,” said Sen. Todd Lakey (R).

Sen. Lakey (R) continued, “We have limited resources and funds, and careful use of those limited public funds and resources is one of our primary responsibilities as legislators.”

“We can have compassion when we make decisions like this, and I think we have a hard time even paying for these benefits for our own citizens today,” said Sen. Camille Blaylock (R).

Opponents of the bill warn that it could jeopardize public health and the well-being of children. “By denying immunizations, it potentially affects the overall public health of Idaho’s entire population,” said Sen. Jim Guthrie (R).

RELATED: Governor Brad Little vetoes Medical Freedom Act — how his veto could be overturned by lawmakers

Sen. Melissa Wintrow (D), argued against restricting benefits for vulnerable populations. “We shouldn’t be taking away benefits for children at all, ever,” she said.

Proponents maintain that the bill aligns Idaho with federal immigration priorities and promotes personal responsibility.

“I think it upholds legal integrity. I think it encourages legal immigration. And I think it helps us to align with the federal policies that are coming into play,” said Sen. Tammy Nichols (R).

The bill now awaits the governor’s approval before becoming law.