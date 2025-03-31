Governor Little and Idaho legislators back Trump's immigration policies, celebrate H.B. 83

BOISE, Idaho — Governor Brad Little met with legislators and law enforcement officials on Monday to reaffirm support for President Trump's immigration policies and to celebrate the passage of House Bill 83, which makes illegal entry and reentry of undocumented immigrants a state-level crime.

Office of Idaho Governor Brad Little

“The historic presidential election can be viewed as a mandate: a mandate from the American people to reinstate common sense and keep America safe,” Gov. Little said. "The Trump Administration has been focused on tracking down dangerous criminals in our country illegally, and the State of Idaho is committed to helping in the effort."

H.B. 83, also known as the Border Security and Immigration Enforcement Act, gives state and local law enforcement the authority to detain or investigate individuals in the country illegally if they have committed a separate crime.

“The list of actions President Trump has taken to secure the homeland is so far-reaching, I would keep you here far too long if I listed them all,” Gov. Little added. "Time and time again, Idaho has stepped up to help the President deliver on his promises on the border and immigration, and House Bill 83 is the latest example of that commitment."