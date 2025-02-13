Idaho House committee approves bill that could roll back Medicaid expansion

BOISE, Idaho — A contentious House bill that could roll back Medicaid expansion in Idaho passed the House Health and Welfare Committee by a narrow margin, sparking widespread opposition among constituents and health advocates.

RELATED: Disability advocates gather at Idaho Capitol to support Medicaid expansion

The House Health and Welfare Committee hearing on Wednesday morning drew over 150 opponents of the bill, many of whom testified against it, compared to only six supporters. Ultimately, House Bill 138 passed the committee by a narrow margin, 8 to 7, and is now headed to the full House for consideration.

Medicaid expansion, approved by Idaho voters in 2018, currently provides healthcare coverage to more than 85,000 residents, including many working parents, low-income families, and individuals in rural areas. If HB 138 is enacted, critics warn that thousands could lose their access to essential health coverage.

Sandra Rainey, a concerned Idahoan, spoke about how Medicaid is vital for her family. "My daughter Rebecca and her two children live with me because she can’t afford a place of her own. She only makes $14.50 an hour working full-time. If she did not have Medicaid, she would be going into debt every month due to severe asthma issues and the cost of medications as well as physician care,” Rainey said.

Republican Representative Jordan Redman, the sponsor of the bill, argued that it is not a repeal, but rather a necessary reform. "This is not a repeal bill. This is a safeguard bill. This is a bill that we can take back control of our Medicaid expansion program. This is, in my opinion, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take control back of this program that is completely off the rails and try to bring it back to the way that we want to run it here in Idaho,” Redman stated.

However, critics of the bill, including healthcare advocates, contend that it negates the will of voters and effectively repeals Medicaid expansion through restrictive provisions. Randy Johnson, a healthcare advocate, remarked, "Make no mistake, this is a repeal bill. If these provisions aren’t met, Medicaid expansion disappears. These provisions that are laid out have already been denied by both the Biden and Trump administrations."

Hillarie Hagan from Idaho Voices for Children expressed concern about the potential consequences of the bill. “Prior to Medicaid expansion, about 75,000 Idahoans were completely uninsured and didn't have access to any healthcare. We are deeply concerned about the health and well-being of families and how losing Medicaid expansion would impact families across the state,” Hagan said.

As the bill progresses to the full House, the debate continues over the future of Medicaid expansion in Idaho and its implications for thousands of residents relying on this healthcare program.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.