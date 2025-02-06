Disability advocates gather at Idaho Capitol to support Medicaid expansion

BOISE, Idaho — Disability advocates gathered at the Idaho State Capitol on Wednesday for Fred Riggers Disability Awareness Day, an annual event aimed at raising awareness and advocating for policies that support people with disabilities.

For Ian, a longtime attendee, the event is a highlight of his year.

"This is one of my highlights of the year… I'm here basically to help, to give cheer, and to show other people that living by yourself with a disability is possible," he said. "People with disabilities can do anything they put their mind to."

One of the day's key focuses was the impact of Medicaid expansion on Idahoans with disabilities. Medicaid expansion, approved by voters in 2018, has provided healthcare coverage to more than 80,000 Idahoans.

For Nole, who has cerebral palsy, Medicaid is critical to his ability to live independently.

"If I lost my Medicaid coverage, that would not be good, and that would make my anxiety go through the roof," he said.

However, as lawmakers consider measures to cut or cap Medicaid expansion, advocates warn of the potential consequences for people with disabilities.

State Rep. Marco Erickson (R) pushed back against the argument that Medicaid expansion is a financial burden for Idaho.

"There's a narrative around here often that says it's costing us a lot more money than it really is… It's really a wash for us, and we're getting $1.85 an hour back for every dollar we're spending. So I think that's a good investment for the state of Idaho," Erickson said.

For Ian and Nole, Medicaid is more than just a program—it is a lifeline to independence.

"People with disabilities are in the community, and they're just like you and me," Ian said. "Understanding this population is the first step toward acceptance."

