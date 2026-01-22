Idaho Health & Welfare clarifies eligible SNAP purchases after junk food ban

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is clarifying what SNAP recipients may buy using their benefits following a statewide ban on SNAP purchases of candy or soda that was signed into law by Gov. Brad Little in April of 2025.

The prohibition on using SNAP funds for candy and soda purchases begins Feb. 15, 2026.

Health & Welfare has provided the following guidelines for using SNAP following the update:

What You Can Buy with SNAP

You can still use SNAP benefits to buy a wide variety of healthy and essential foods, including:



Fruits and vegetables (fresh, frozen, or canned)

Meat, poultry, and fish

Bread, rice, cereal, and pasta

Dairy products

Most other grocery items

What You Cannot Buy with SNAP

Starting Feb. 15, 2026, SNAP benefits in Idaho cannot be used to buy:



Candy (including chocolate, gummies, and other sweets)

Soda and other sugary drinks

Alcoholic beverages

Tobacco products

Hot, prepared foods meant to be eaten right away

Non-food items (such as pet food, paper products, or household supplies)

At the Checkout

Here’s what to expect when you shop with your SNAP benefits starting Feb. 15, 2026:



If you try to buy a restricted item, your SNAP card will not cover it.

You can still pay for that item using cash, debit, or credit.

Most foods are still covered — only a few categories are changing.

How are soda and candy defined?

What is Candy?

“Candy” is a preparation of sugar, honey, or other natural or artificial sweeteners combined with chocolate, fruits, nuts, or other ingredients or flavorings in the form of confections, bars, drops, or pieces.

"Candy" shall not include any preparation containing flour and shall require no refrigeration.

What is Soda?

“Soda” is any nonalcoholic beverage that contains natural or artificial sweeteners.

Soda does not include beverages that:



Contain milk or milk substitutes

Are more than 50% fruit or vegetable juice by volume

Require preparation before drinking, such as powders or concentrates

Product Identification Quick Reference

To better identify products, we have created two quick references for candy and soda. These references give a high-level overview of the types of products that are eligible and which are restricted under the new SNAP rules. These are general guidelines to understand the new definition and are not product specific.



According to the Department of Health & Welfare, the state law prohibiting the purchase of candy and soda using SNAP funds is aimed at supporting "healthier choices and stronger families in Idaho."

