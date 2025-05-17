Idaho Department of Health and Welfare requests that junk foods be officially excluded from SNAP benefits

BOISE, Idaho — Back in April, Governor Brad Little signed House Bill 109 into law, which prohibits the purchase of candy and soft drinks through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), otherwise known as food stamps.

However, before that law can take effect, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) requires a federal waiver from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

This past week, Idaho's Health and Welfare Division of Self-Reliance submitted the formal request.

In a statement announcing the waiver's submission, Governor Brad Little celebrated the procedural move as just one of the ways the State of Idaho is supporting the "Make America Healthy Again" (MAHA) movement championed by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr, the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS). "My administration is committed to securing the necessary waiver as quickly as possible so we can improve lives and Idahoans’ overall health.”

Division administrator for the Health and Welfare Division of Self-Reliance, John Bernasconi, concurred with that sentiment, saying, "By aligning SNAP benefits with basic nutrition standards, we hope to reduce preventable chronic health conditions and encourage healthier habits across the state.”

If accepted, the USDA will change which food categories will be allowable under SNAP. USDA data indicates that junk foods account for nearly 20% of SNAP purchases.