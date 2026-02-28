Idaho E-Verify bill passes through House after spirited debate

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho House of Representatives gave the green light to the E-Verify Bill on Friday afternoon.

Otherwise known as House Bill 704 (HB-704), the proposed law would require all private employers to use the federal, Internet-based system to verify new workers starting on July 1st.

The question is, will it help or hurt Idaho businesses?

Zak Miller, CEO Idaho Farm Bureau, said this. "Our farmers are frustrated; our farmers are struggling because the system is not working for them."

Leaders from the Idaho Farm Bureau and the Idaho Dairymen's Association came together earlier this month to send a message to Idaho Legislators. An E-Verify bill is not good for business.

Apparently, that fell on deaf ears. HB-704 was ultimately passed by a vote of 43-26.

Before the vote, a vigorous debate emerged on the House floor. At points, it got downright testy.

"These people are growing their families within the country, offsetting Americans through birth citizenship. Mr. Speaker, I object," said Rep. Kyle Harris (R- District 7). "The good gentleman should show some caution, given that some of the children in question are American citizens and probably should be careful in making blatant statements, assuming otherwise."

Opponents of the bill argued that's what the federal I-9 form is for.

That law already requires employers to verify the identity and employment authorization of individuals.

But Representative Kyle Harris says more needs to be done. "These businesses are already required to fill out an I-9. The difference is— they're throwing it in the drawer and not filling it out. This bill says, 'here, file it in the system. If they're illegal, don't hire them,' it's not any more burdensome."

Representative Steve Miller (R - District 24) expressed that Idaho may need to pump the brakes a bit.

"We need to be practical about it. We need to figure out how this population that's law-abiding and working and supporting our economy can get some form of Visa or whatever it might be to work, not become citizens, but just simply to be able to work," said Rep. Miller. "So, I would ask the body to consider that and to oppose this until we get a better alternative."

Representative Monica Church (D - District 19) reminded lawmakers to be respectful of the language being used during this debate. "That is a really tough thing that we are doing, and historically it is proven to be detrimental to humanity, so I would just caution all of us to be inclusive in our language and to avoid using terms like our people, those people," said Rep. Church.

HB-704 will now head to the Senate for debate.

