Bill requiring an immigration status check of employees advances to the Senate

CAPITOL — Senate Bill No. 1247, also known as the "Idaho E-Verify Act," has been pushed to the Senate floor after passing through the Senate State Affairs Committee in a 6-3 vote on Wednesday.

The bill would require Idaho contractors and agencies with more than 150 employees, with contracts equal to or greater than $100,000, and those who are paid wholly or in part with public funds, to use the federal "E-Verify" software during their hiring process.

The software would verify personal details, including the immigration status of applicants.

Republican Senator Mark Harris presented the bill to the committee. "If taxpayer dollars are involved, 'E-verify' must be used," Sen. Harris said.

Executive Order 12989, signed in 2008, required all federal departments and agencies to use an electronic employment eligibility system to verify employment. E-Verify was established as the official tracking system in the amended executive order.

According to the proposed legislation, "if 'E-Verify' uncovers employees that do not have a legal status, the employer must terminate their employment," Sen. Harris said.

Sen. Harris said the bill will affect state and local governments, as well as large vendors who contract with the states, including IT, insurance and construction companies. Smaller businesses and those not involved in substantial government business would be exempt.

When asked whether the bill would impact purely private businesses, Sen. Harris replied, "I think we should tread lightly." Calling the requirement of the software tool for all small Idaho businesses an "onerous" ask.

The bill was met with some pushback.

In the meeting, Tim O'Donnell with Secure Idaho argued that all employers should be governed under the bill, including small private businesses. Several states have passed similar legislation, including Utah.

"Why not include all employers, as several states have implemented," O'Donnell said.

Sen. Lori Den Hartog said that the E-Verify bill was not worth the risk of identity theft, a problem that representatives cited has been reported with the software.

The bill will advance to the Senate floor for further discussion.