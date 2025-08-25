BOISE, Idaho — Earlier this year, Idaho lawmakers created a state-level Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) task force, inspired by President Donald Trump's federal initiative.

The Idaho Legislature initially attempted to establish DOGE through House Bill 364 to streamline state government and improve efficiency. While the bill didn't pass, Republican leaders agreed to form a DOGE Task Force to meet during the summer and fall.

"This committee has been busy, but it's a great committee," said Co-Chair Senator Todd Lakey. "I'm optimistic and excited about the work that we're doing to try to find those efficiencies and really live up to that motto that we have in Idaho of less government and doing it more cost effectively."

Idaho DOGE Task Force looks for government waste

The task force has established a government efficiency portal where Idahoans can report government duplication, waste, and other inefficiencies. Alex Penny, a research analyst in the Legislative office, shared recent submission data with the committee.

"Over the past four weeks we've received 435 submissions to the portal," Penny said. "As you can see general government at the top with 150 and natural resources are at the bottom with seven."

The task force has asked Penny to investigate duplication submissions and filter out any whistleblower complaints, forwarding those complaints to the appropriate agencies.

Co-chair Representative Jeff Ehlers described the comprehensive approach the task force will take.

"Like everything is going to be put under the microscope and examined," Ehlers said. "Some we might find, hey, this is fine, it's working well. Others we may find, this is unnecessary, we don't need it anymore. And others we may find, hey, here's a way we can tweak this and make it a little bit better. So, we're going to look at all of the things and see what comes out of it."

The task force has two more hearings planned before taking their findings into the 2026 legislative session. The next DOGE public hearing is scheduled for September.