Idaho Democrats celebrate primary night with over 600 candidates on the ballot

Idaho Democrats gathered downtown Tuesday night for a primary election watch party, marking what party members are calling a historic moment — with 626 candidates running for federal, statewide, legislative, local and precinct-level offices.

WATCH: What Idaho Democrats say comes next after primary election night momentum

Idaho Democrats celebrate record 626 candidates in primary

Democratic candidate for attorney general Laurie Hickman, who is running uncontested in the Democratic primary, said the energy inside the watch party reflects growing excitement among voters and candidates alike.

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"It's a tremendous year for Democrats in Idaho this year. Lots of enthusiasm and energy that so many have decided to run for office," Hickman said.

Hickman said her focus is already on the general election and building support across the state. She also said the large number of Democratic candidates gives voters more opportunities to hear different perspectives in a state that historically leans Republican.

"Just having this many people want to get a different message out and give voters another person to listen to and vote for, it's amazing," Hickman said.

State Superintendent Debbie Critchfield, who attended the GOP watch party at The Grove Hotel, said every election plays an important role for communities across Idaho.

"All elections matter. This one becomes so critical, particularly within the Republican Party, Critchfield said. “Everyone's put it all out there, and tonight's a night where we see where voters want to go in their communities.”

Democratic party leaders said their goal now is to build on Tuesday night's momentum as candidates prepare for the general election in November.

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