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Terri Pickens wins Democratic Primary for Idaho Governor, AP reports

Terri Pickens Manweiler
Idaho News 6
Terri Pickens Manweiler
Posted
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Terri Pickens wins the Democratic Primary for Idaho governor, AP reports.

Pickens faced off against democratic candidates Jill C. Kirkham, Maxine Durhand and Chanelle Torrez.

"I have fought hard with my fellow Idahoans to stop our governor and our radical Legislature from taking away our freedom," Pickens told Idaho News 6.

As an attorney, Pickens said she has "expertise in mediation" with an understanding of the law and a respect for the Constitution.

Pickens will face off against incumbent Brad Little in the November election.

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