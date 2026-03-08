BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Democratic Party's gala at the Boise Centre featured guest speaker Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, and Michigan Sen. Elissa Slotkin, drawing protesters in support of the Trump administration.

The annual Frank & Bethine Church gala brought Democratic leaders from around the country to the Boise Centre Saturday night. The event featured many democratic leaders, including Michigan Sen. Elissa Slotkin.

The event served as a fundraiser to support Democrats running for local and state office.

WATCH | Hear from state and national Democratic leaders + protesters

Idaho Democratic Party gala featuring Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz met with protesters

“We are running an unprecedented historic number of candidates, and so we're raising funds to support them and bring some balance back to the state of Idaho,” said Lauren Necochea, Chairperson of the Idaho Democratic Party.

RELATED | Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to give keynote speech in Boise at Frank & Bethine Church Gala

Necochea also added that the event set a record for attendance at the venue.

At the event, Gov. Tim Walz spoke to the crowd, saying, "The road to authoritarianism is littered with people telling you you're overreacting. You're not."

The event drew protesters from the Idaho Liberty Dogs organization, and people gathered outside the venue, opposing Walz and his views.

John, a Boise resident, explained why he showed up in protest of Walz.

"I want to support the Republican Party because this country started out as a constitutional republic. The 3rd president started the Democratic Party. And George Washington asked him not to do that, because you'll tear this country apart, and it did with the Civil War… that's why I support Trump. I don't support this man [Walz], who I think is stealing from the people,” said John.

Members of ‘Singing Resistance of Boise’ also gathered outside the venue, singing and talking with gala attendees.

“We really did want to just show up and celebrate as people were coming in and listening to Governor Walsh and being together. We do have a group of counter-protesters that are here. We can all coexist together and share this space,” said Jenny Hirst, a member of the new singing group.