Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to give keynote speech in Boise at Frank & Bethine Church Gala

BOISE, Idaho — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will visit Boise to deliver a keynote speech at the Frank & Bethine Church Gala on March 7.

The Idaho Democratic Party will host the former Vice Presidential candidate during his time in the Treasure Valley.

The Frank & Bethine Church Gala is the Idaho Democratic Party's signature fundraising event of the year and is named for former US Senator Frank Church and his wife, Bethine. This year's Frank & Bethine Church Gala will be held at the Boise Centre. The event is currently sold out, but organizers say they are working to release more tickets

"The Frank & Bethine Church Gala is about building the power we need to assert our rights, protect our communities, defend the rule of law, and demand better. Governor Walz’s voice matters right now because he’s shown what it looks like to stand up and tell the truth.” - Lauren Necochea, Idaho Democratic Party Chair

“The federal government is weaponizing its power, ignoring court orders, and acting outside the Constitution. In Minnesota, Governor Tim Walz has pushed back, demanded accountability, and stood with communities after federal actions led to deadly consequences. Here in Idaho, too many Republican leaders have catered to Trump’s economy-crushing whims and ignored his lawlessness," said Idaho Democratic Party Chair Lauren Necochea.

Tim Walz has served as Minnesota's governor since 2018.